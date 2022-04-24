Education should train youth to face real life challenges, says Supreme Court judge

Supreme court judge, S. Abdul Nazeer handing over graduation certificate to a student in Moodbidri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abul Nazeer has said that education should train the minds of youth to face real life challenges.

Delivering the graduation day address at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on Saturday he said that every individual has diverse responsibility to play to shape country’s future. Failures should never deter the students while pursuing their dreams, he said.

Asking the students to dream big, to visualize the goal and manifest them with the constant efforts, unwavering persistence, the Judge said that students should never hesitate to seek guidance from teachers, parents, friends, society and learning is a continuous process.

“Parents should encourage their children to make the dreams what our ancestors envisaged for this great country a reality. Do not compare with each other,” he said.

In all 5,264 students of Alva’s education institutes from 2019, 2020, and 2021 batches received their degrees from Mangalore University (MU), Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on the occasion.

As many as 78 rank holders from MU, 72 rank holders from RGUHS and one from VTU, were among them. M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation spoke.

Chandrashekhar Shetty, former vice chancellor, RGUHS, Bengaluru, Ramananda Shetty, former vice chancellor, RGUHS, Bengaluru, K. Chinnappa Gowda, former vice chancellor, Karnataka Folklore University, Haveri were among those who were present.