‘Education should reflect India’s ethos, culture’

A proper education system, which reflects Indian ethos, culture and tradition, alone can resolve the problems facing the country, said Rohinaksha Shirlalu, State Vice-President of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat, here on Sunday.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Education, Nation and Culture” on the last day of the three-day State-level ABVP conference, Mr. Shrilalu said that presently, the education system was not reflecting the ethos, culture and diverse traditions that the country stands for.

“If the education system is not Indianised, then it will be difficult for the country to resolve its problems. Education should help build pride among the youth for the country they live in. The Draft National Education Policy does not reflect this aspect,” he said.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy president B.V. Vasanth Kumar said that “by considering India as a materialistic State, we are forgetting that our nation was built on the basis of knowledge gathered from the Vedas and other spiritual texts.”

“If we become aware of our cultural identity, then no force on earth can root out the regard we have for legends such as Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar,” he said and expressed the need to think beyond region and caste lines.

The former State president of ABVP C.N. Shakar Rao also spoke.