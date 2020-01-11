Education should develop critical thinking among youth: V-C

Underlining the need for colleges and universities to focus on sunrise technologies, Gautam Buddha University Vice-Chancellor Bhagawati Prakash Sharma on Saturday said it was necessary to reinvent the infrastructure of higher education institutions and bring in innovations in the teaching method.

Delivering the keynote address at a conference on ‘Challenges of Higher Education Teacher Initiatives’, Mr. Sharma said that if the country has to progress, the youth need education that helps to develop their critical thinking.

“Education is not packing human minds but developing critical thinking and building innovations,” he said.

The young graduates, he said, should be sensitised about emerging technologies.

Rather than sunset technologies, colleges, universities and research institutions should focus on sunrise sectors and technologies and include it in the curriculum. This curriculum should not be disjunct from country’s natural ethos but provide scientific, social and other information in our ancient texts, he said.

Infrastructure in many universities and institutes of eminence, he said, was far from the desired level to foster innovation. “Many institutions, including that of mine, still do not have systems with 16GB RAM necessary to teach artificial intelligence,” he said.

Expressing his concern over Indian universities not figuring among the top institutions in the world, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said the higher education institutions should focus on making youth employable.

Experiential learning should be encouraged and 30% of curriculum should have skill-based component, he said.

Arun Shahapur, MLC, member of University Grants Commission Gopal Reddy, secretary of SDM Educational Society B. Yashovarma, and president of Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangha Raghu Akamanchi also spoke.