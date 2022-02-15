Education officers visit school in Vijayapura

Education officers visited the Government Urdu Primary School in the Old City in Vijayapura after complaints came from some people that the school authorities were not following the court order about dress code in schools.

Block Education Officer M.B. Moratagi visited the school and spoke to the head master and teachers. The teachers told him that it was a lower primary school and not a high school and that it was not covered by the High Court interim order.

They also said that they have not received any instructions regarding hijab from the Department of Education.

Earlier, some people complained to the Block Education Officer that the school was not following the court order. “We have received a complaint that some teachers and girl students have come to school wearing hijab and some boys were wearing skull caps,” he said.

The Block Education Officer added that the order did not apply to the school as it was a lower primary school.