Education institutes should open up for debates on different schools of thoughts: B.A. Vivek Rai

Scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University B.A. Vivek Rai on Saturday suggested educational institutions to open up for debates on different schools of thoughts.

Speaking after releasing a book titled Geluvina Dhukkha mattu Soolina Sukha written by Udaya Kumar Irvathur, former Principal, University College, Mangaluru, he said that students should be exposed to new ideas. Students cannot grow without cultivating independent thinking, he said.

Citing his own work, Mr. Rai said when he headed the Kannada department in Mangalore University he organised talks of persons, including writer P. Lankesh and playwright Girish Karnad. “I did not see any disturbance for such talks,” he said.

Talking about challenges principals face in running educational institutions, Mr. Rai said principals should strive towards building character of students and enforce rules in a way that it meets needs of students.

Speaking on the book, writer and Kannada lecturer Narendra Rai Derla said Mr. Irvathur has lucidly put out the pain he has gone through while enforcing uniform policy in the college. He also speaks about new initiatives in the college, including providing midday meals for students. The book also gives details about the way Mr. Irvathur strived to build character of students, Mr. Derla said.