Education institute obtaining autonomy reflected its progress, says Governor

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 30, 2022 23:55 IST

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot speaking after inaugurating the Autonomous states for Vivekananda Arts, Commerce and Science College, in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on August 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Tuesday that an education institute obtaining autonomy reflected its progress. He was addressing a gathering at Vivekananda College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Puttur after inaugurating its autonomous status.

The college, managed by Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha, is the sixth education institute under Mangalore University to get autonomy status.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of government universities, said that Karnataka shared the credit of implementing the New Education Policy 2020 for the first time in the country. He said that the government introduced the policy to make the education relevant for the present days as there was no change in the education policy in the country since past 35 years.

The Governor said that the autonomy enabled education institutes to function independently. Sanjeeva Matandoor, Puttur MLA, was present.

