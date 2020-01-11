Education in mother tongue stressed

While stressing on the need for a child to get education in the language it dreams in, actor-director Rishab Shetty said that mother tongue brings with it the native culture and heritage that should not be forgotten.

Inaugurating the 10-day Karavali Utsav at the Karavali Grounds here on Friday, Mr. Shetty said that through his film Sarakari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Koduge Ramanna Rai he has thrown light on the fight against the closure of a Kannada-medium school and the dislike of parents for Kannada-medium schools. “I have in the film shown the atmosphere that prevailed during my schools days,” he said. “I have used the medium I know to reflect on the problem of Kannada-medium schools and find a solution,” he said.

Incidentally, on Friday, the State government adjudged the film as the best entertainer for 2018.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the people from the coastal area are very passionate about their art, culture and language. This was reflected in the way people took up the legal battle to retain the traditional sport Kambala.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that the festival has enough events that will bring relief to citizens who had gone through some stressful days. He called upon the people to participate in good numbers. The utsav began with a two-hour-long procession of folk artistes from the Nehru Maidan to Karavali Grounds. Mr. Poojary inaugurated the exhibition stall on Karavali Grounds.