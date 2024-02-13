Education department failed in handling Gerosa school issue in right earnest: B. Ramanath Rai

February 13, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Education Department failed to handle the St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School issue, relating to a teacher allegedly making derogatory remarks against Ram and Hinduism in the classroom, in the right earnest and allowed the matter to escalate, said former Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president B. Ramanath Rai in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after meeting representatives of the school in Jeppu here, Mr. Rai said the issue began on Saturday. Soon the city police had asked the department to take necessary action. “But the department failed to act on this sensitive issue in the right earnest and allowed it to escalate till Monday,” he said.

The Congress, he said, is striving hard to maintain communal harmony in the region that is known to be communally sensitive. “Unlike some groups who are exploiting the situation for political gain, the Congress is keen on amicable resolution to the issue,” he said. “I am asking the government to set up a fact-finding committee on the issue and resolve mistrust, if any, to create harmony. This issue should not be a cause for communal unrest,” he said.

The committee has to hear all sides, including the management, the teacher, students and parents, he added.

The department is already inquiring into the matter and the school, on Tuesday, placed Prabha, the teacher in question, under suspension. A complaint has been filed against Ms. Prabha before the Mangaluru South Police station.

Without taking the name of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who joined school students in raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogan in front of the school on Monday, Mr. Rai said it is sad that students were used for political gain. “I want the committee to look into the alleged misuse of innocent students,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo and several Congress office bearers, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson U.T. Farzana, accompanied Mr. Rai.

