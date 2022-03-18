Education alone can empower women: Mohan Alva

March 18, 2022 23:58 IST

He was speaking at the felicitation programme for women scientists in research organised by Women’s Development Cell of Alva’s College to mark the International Women’s Day

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva on Friday said gender equality brings in a sense of harmony and integrity in society while education alone is the way forward for women empowerment.

He was speaking at the felicitation programme for women scientists in research organised by Women’s Development Cell of Alva’s College to mark the International Women’s Day at the Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Alva said the contribution of women in research, education, healthcare, science and technology in the country is highly commendable. “The roles played by women in the process of Nation building are often undermined due to ignorance, superstitions etc,” he said.

Five women researchers—Beena Antony, professor, department of Microbiology, Father Muller Medical College, A Veena Shetty, professor and research coordinator of Microbiology, K S Hegde Medical Academy, Nitte, Bharati P, assistant professor, Department of Microbiology, University College, Mangaluru , Rekha P.D, Director, Yenepoya Research Institute and Mamatha Ballal, professor, Department of Microbiology, Kasturba Medical College- were felicitated on the occasion.

A magazine cover ‘Athena-Women of Impact’ was also released on the occasion.