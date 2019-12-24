Educate people on CAA andits implications, says Bishop

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha said on Monday that the government should educate and create proper awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and gain the confidence of people before implementing them.

In an informal chat with presspersons after delivering his Christmas message, the Bishop said that many educated and informed people too did not know anything about CAA and NRC. Many people still did not know the full form of CAA and NRC.

As about 70 % people lived in villages, the government should take the lead in educating people on these in the gram sabhas. But urban people have access to different sources to know about them, he said.

The government should take steps to educate students in schools and colleges as later they would carry the message back home, he said.

The Bishop said that when there was lack of clarity, there would be resistance.

When the rules are framed for the Act, there would be clarity. The rules have not been framed yet, he added.

Recalling his experience, the Bishop said that when he was in Italy during the 1990s, the government there changed its currency from Lira to Euro. But it did not happen overnight. The government educated people on it for a year.

“This should be the case with both CAA and NRC where people must know the exact context and implications of the Act and the proposed register,” Mr. Saldanha said.