ED raid on MUDA office has exposed true colour of corrupt Congress govt.: Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Published - October 19, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State secretary and Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta said that the “raid” by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Friday has exposed the “true colour of the corrupt Congress government in the State.”

Capt. Chowta said, in a release on Saturday, that the ED raid will ensure that the truth in MUDA scam is unearthed finally. He also posted on X: “The @INCKarnataka’s #ScamSarkara has not had any shame in spinning tales & taking citizens for a ride - first denying that any sites were given and then CM @siddaramaiah’s wife suddenly returning all sites. But tales can’t bury the truth. The Congress will always call probes and investigation politically-motivated because that’s their modus operandi.”

“They keep using State machinery against their political opponents and often innocent karyakartas of ours. But we don’t need to, because truth seeks no ulterior motive. Truth stands the test of time and the ED investigation will surely reveal all the lies that the Congress has fooled the people of Karnataka time and again,” the post said.

The MP said that Mr. Siddaramaiah kept denying any scam in the allotment of MUDA sites to save his chair. “But why did his wife return the sites to MUDA if there was no scam,” he asked.

Capt. Chowta said that ₹5,000 crore irregularities in MUDA is not a small matter. The Congress has drained out the State exchequer through its unscientific free guarantee schemes. If the amount lost in irregularities is recovered it could be a substantial amount to address the woes of State, he said.

