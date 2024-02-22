ED officials visit Mangalore University again to probe KOCHIMUL scam

February 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials again visited Mangalore University recently in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged role of a few authorities of the university in the scam relating to the recruitment of staff to Kolar-Chickballapur Milk Producers Union Limited (KOCHIMUL), according to reliable sources in the university.

The ED officials had raided the university a month ago and questioned some of the top authorities in connection with the scam as the university had conducted the written test for the recruitment.

Sources told The Hindu that the officials who visited Mangalagangotri asked the university to produce some OMR sheets related to the written test and they were produced on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath went on record that the ED officials had raided the offices of Registrar (Administration), Registrar (Evaluation), and the Vice-Chancellor a month ago and seized some documents in connection with the investigation. He had sought a through investigation into the role of the university relating to the scam.

In a separate statement, a former Syndicate member of the university S.R. Harish Acharya questioned the university conducting written tests to recruit staff for KOCHIMUL and other cooperative institutions without framing any regulations for conducting the tests.

He questioned how the university held written tests for recruiting staff to more than 25 cooperative institutions, including KOCHIMUL, in the last four years.

Meanwhile, the State government has not appointed a regular Vice-Chancellor to the university in the past over eight months after the four-year term of P.S. Yadapadithaya got over in June last. A senior Political Science Professor Jayaraj Ameen was appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor in June last.

Presently Y. Sangappa, Chairman, Department of Physics is holding the charge of Registrar (Administration), Registrar (Evaluation), Finance Officer and Director of Distance Education in the absence of regular appointments to the four offices.

