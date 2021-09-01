Economics teachers worried over losing jobs

MANGALURU

01 September 2021 18:52 IST

The subject has been omitted from the draft of curriculum under NEP

Over 100 economics teachers in degree colleges under Mangalore University are apprehensive of losing their jobs if the National Education Policy 2020 is implemented in the academic year 2021-22.

But Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu on Wednesday that their fears are unfounded.

In an August 30 letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the Mangalore University Economics Association said that there were 179 full-time teachers in 96 colleges under the university in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. Of these, 119 teachers will lose their jobs.

The association’s assessment is based on the fact that teaching economics has been omitted from the draft (model) of the curriculum of the Commerce and Management (Basic/Honours) provided by Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). It will result in the reduction of workload of teachers.

Economics is base for commerce and its importance in the global level is on the rise in view of liberalisation and the subject cannot be undermined, the association said.

The teachers appealed to the Vice-Chancellor to continue economics in the first four semesters of Commerce and Management. With this, all teachers can continue their service, they said.

A delegation of economics teachers also met Mr. Yadapadithaya on Tuesday.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the curriculum of Commerce and Management of Mangalore University is yet to be finalised. It (the curriculum) has not yet been placed before the Board of Studies of Commerce and Management of the university. It will be finalised by September 15. The university will ensure that the workload of economics teachers is not reduced and they need not be apprehensive of losing their jobs. “The status quo will be maintained,” he said.

Stating that economics is the mother of commerce, Mr. Yadapadithaya, who is also the chairman of the State level subject expert committee on Commerce and Management for drafting the curriculum as per the NEP 2020, said that teachers will have to look beyond curriculum in the implementation process of the new policy.

He said that there will be skill enhancement, value enhancement, group study, case study activities in the B.Com (Basics/Honours) programme. The workload of teachers will be shared in those activities too.

Economics teacher Purushothava K.V., who is also the Principal of Pompei College, Aikala, said that economics should be taught to Commerce students not only from the point of helping teachers retain their jobs but also mainly in the interest of students who need to know the basics of economics to excel in their different professions later.