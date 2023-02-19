Economic, technological growth crucial for the world to take note of India: Ram Madhav

February 19, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

India should grow further economically and technologically for the world to take it seriously, said senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav here on Sunday, February 19.

Speaking at a session on “Need to shift global narrative on India” at the Mangaluru Lit Fest here, Mr. Madhav said India is the fastest growing economy in the world and has an ancient cultural system. “If you do not build a strong economy, the world will not take you seriously,” he said.

China, Mr. Madhav said, was winning because of its superiority in technological sector. “We need to tackle it,” he said. The country’s relationship with ASEAN countries should be further strengthened as these countries will fuel the country’s growth, he added.

Emphasising the need to come out of the mindset that none should criticise India, Mr. Madhav said India’s narrative is far different from what billionaire investor George Soras had said. “The global discourse is changing because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP leader said.

Journalist and Editorial Director of iTVnetwork.com, M.D. Nalapat said China used the situation following cold war to come into prominence. “Now it is Cold War 2.0 and India should make use of it. We should get our policy fundamentals right and show we can defend China and take it on,” he said, adding that the world would be better with a strong India.