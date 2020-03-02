Ecological themes neededin serious fiction: Chenni

“Ecology richly figures in renaissance literature, but takes a back seat in modernist writings; it is coming back again. Moreover ‘two-eyed’ research, which includes indigenous knowledges, is the need of the hour,” said scholar-writer-critic Rajendra Chenni here recently.

A press release here on Saturday said that delivering a special lecture on “Ecology and Literature”, organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, Prof. Chenni said that ecological concerns were prominently expressed in the romantic literature of the West... in the works of writers such as Blake and Wordsworth. It also figured in Kannada renaissance work by writers Bendre, Kuvempu and Shivaram Karanth; but it did take a back seat in modernist writings.

“Modernist writers focused more on issues of class, caste and gender and not so much about ecological concerns,” he added.

Prof. Chenni said that it was also likely that modern science became quite influential in a certain phase and indigenous knowledge systems were pushed to the background.

“Now there is a growing realisation about the significance of indigenous knowledge and limitations of modern science, which is very well reflected in the literature of internationally acclaimed author Amitav Ghosh,” he said.

Citing from Amitav Ghosh’s “The Great Derangement”, Prof. Chenni observed that Mr. Ghosh writes with comprehensive awareness about ecological issues and significance of indigenous knowledge systems. “Emphasis also needs to be laid on ‘two-eyed’ research, focusing on both modern science and indigenous systems,” he said.

Prof. Chenni further explained the significance of and the need for ecological themes in serious fiction as they become essential for better understanding of the natural world around us.

In his introductory remarks, GCPAS Director Varadesh Hiregange said that while MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics has started on the right note, another MA in Art and Peace Studies is being introduced from the next academic year. Unnikrishnan proposed a vote of thanks.