ECG facility needed for every 50 km in rural areas, says cardiologist

MANGALURU

12 November 2021 23:17 IST

To effectively treat those suffering heart attack in villages, it is necessary to have an electrocardiogram testing facility each to cover people for every 50 km in rural areas, said senior cardiologist Padmanabha Kamath here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a free heart check-up camp for journalists and their family members at the Press Club, Dr. Kamath said that those in the city who have symptoms of heart attack can get treatment within one hour of onset of symptoms as there are enough health facilities. But this is not possible for those residing in remote villages.

Dr. Kamath said that he was part of the unique Gram Panchayat Anganwadi project wherein ECG machines are being installed not just in primary health centres but also at sub-centres. Dakshina Kannada should take the lead in making ECG machines accessible to those staying in the remotest corner, he said.

In a tweet on Friday, Dr. Kamath said that Udupi will be the first district under the Gram Panchayat Anganwadi project where ECG machine and telemedicne unit will be available in every gram panchayat. As many as 50 ECG machines, one for every 25 km and 5,000 population, will be installed on Saturday.

Dr. Kamath earlier handed over an ECG machine each to representatives from the Bantwal and Sullia Press Clubs where they will be installed.

KMC Hospital Superintendent Anand Venugopal and Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje were present.