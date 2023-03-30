EC to contact 80-plus, PwD voters at their doorsteps between May 1 and May 5 for postal balloting, says Dakshina Kannada Election Officer

March 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer M.R. Ravikumar said here on Thursday that eight Assembly constituencies in the district have 60,934 voters who are aged above 80 and persons with disabilities (PwDs). All of them will be approached between May 1 and May 5 at their doorsteps for postal balloting.

Addressing presspersons, he said that if they expressed their willingness to vote in polling booths using EVMs on May 10 they will be allowed to do so. If they want to use postal balloting, as allowed by the Election Commission, they can opt for it on the spot. The team approaching such voters will have a videographer, a policeman/woman, and agents of candidates and political parties, contesting in the constituencies, in addition to the commission officials.

The voting process will be recorded in their presence (to whom the votes will not be recorded) to maintain transparency.

Of 60,934 voters, the number of PwDs is 14,007, and the remaining 46,927 are aged above 80.

“Each of them will be contacted by the commission officials for postal balloting,” the Election Officer said.

Mr. Ravikumar said that restrictions under the model code of conduct will not apply to cultural programmes and rituals, such as Yakshagana and Bhoota Kola, and other social events, provided they are not misused for canvassing and influencing voters.

In case they are misused, legal action will be taken against the organisers. But, he said that the organisers of such events should keep the Election Commission in the loop, by contacting the respective Returning Officers or the Election Officer before holding the events. They need not obtain any special permission from the commission for those events.

The Election Officer said that political parties will be sensitised on the model of conduct. Notwithstanding it if anybody violated them, legal action will be taken.

People can complain on violations over the toll-free number 1950 which will be active round-the-clock. In addition, the commission has launched C-Vigil mobile app to enable people to complain by sending videos and photographs.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people and political parties should cooperate with the commission to conduct the elections peacefully.

Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe were present.