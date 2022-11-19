Early childhood education to start tentatively by December 25: Minister

November 19, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The implementation of the early childhood education of the National Education Policy will tentatively start from December 25 in 20,000 anganwadis and 6,000 schoools in the State, said School Education and Literacy Minister B.C. Nagesh here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Kannada Shala Makkala Habba organised by Keshava Smrithi Samvardhana Samithi here, Mr. Nagesh said based on the National Curriculam Framework, which was released recently, the State government is working on releasing state curriculm.

“The State curriculum will be released by the end of this month,” he said. Based on this, books necessary for the early education will be prepared.

Mr. Nagesh said the focus in the early childhood education is to reduce the stress on children. More emphasis will be on learning of numbers and language and these two books will be provided to students. The advantage for Karnataka in implementing the early childhood education has been the success of “Nali Kali” (play and learn) concept that is in vogue in primary schools, which is close to objectives of early childhood education.

The Minister said the department has already trained a batch of anganwadi teachers and primary school teachers, the remaining teachers are undergoing training.

Later during his interaction with teachers, the Minister said National Curriculam Framework clearly states that the early childhood education should be in the mothertongue of the child.

“It’s in the mothertongue that the child can understand subjects in a better way. With multiple languages, its a challenge to teach in the mothertongue. This challenge is being addressed in phases,” he said.

Answering a question by a teacher for lessening clerical pressure on teachers, the Minister said the State government has proposed to set up model schools that will have all necessary infrastructure and staff, including clerical personnel. “The teachers will be made to focus only on the students,” he said.

The Minister added that the department was considering changing working of cluster resource personnel and block resource personnel.

To a question of Mahesh Joshi, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the Minister said model schools are being set up to strenghten government Kannada-medium schools.

“Apart from learning in Kannada, the students will get spoken English training, which parents want their wards to undergo,” he said.