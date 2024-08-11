E-vehicle manufacturer is duty bound to provide after-sale services, says Udupi Consumer Commission

Directing Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited to properly address the charging and other problems noticed in the electric scooter sold to a Udupi resident, the Udupi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said that the manufacturer is duty bound to provide proper after-sale service for the vehicle sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Sanjeeva Naika, 42, a resident of Hirebettu in Udupi, purchased Ampere Primus Electric Scooter, on July 28, 2023, from the showroom of the authorised dealer of the vehicle manufacturer in Udupi, by paying ₹1.09 lakh. He took a loan from the SCDCC bank for the purpose. He paid ₹5,357 towards extended warranty coverage and also paid the premium for general insurance coverage by Go Digit. He also registered for roadside assistance by which services of expert technicians will be available 24/7 to address problems with the vehicle.

As there was a problem with the charging unit of the vehicle, Mr. Naika took his vehicle to the service centre in Udupi. Since the showroom was closed, he contacted the manufacturer, who assured him that company technicians would visit and address the problem. As technicians failed to inspect the vehicle, Mr. Naika contacted the customer care division of the manufacturer, which directed him to get in touch with the service centre in Mangaluru. Representatives of the Mangaluru service centre asked Naika to take the vehicle to the service centre of dealer from where the vehicle was purchased.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the manufactuer failed in resolving the problem, Mr. Naika filed the complaint before the Udupi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in April accusing the vehicle manufacturer of deficiency in service.

In the judgement on July 20, District Consumer Commission noted that the vehicle dealer in Udupi closed the showroom soon after the sale of the scooter. When the service centre/showroom is getting closed, it is the responsibility of the manufacturer to make alternative arrangements at the nearby centres for urgent repair of vehicles. “If a manufacturer does not make arrangements for service of vehicles, customers will not come forward to purchase e-vehicles,” the District Commission noted.

Directing the vehicle manufacturer to attend to charging and other problems of the vehicle noticed during the warranty period, the District Commission comprising of members Sunil T. Masaraddi and Sujatha B. Koralli said the manufacturer should pay Mr. Naika compensation of ₹10,000 for mental agony and ₹10,000 towards cost of litigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.