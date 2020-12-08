e-Lok Adalat in Dakshina Kannada on December 19

Mangaluru

08 December 2020 00:54 IST

A mega e-Lok Adalat will be organised in 40 courts in Dakshina Kananda on December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to B. Muralidhar Pai, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said the adalat would be held under the auspices of Karnataka Legal Services Authority. He said t 3,679 cases were settled in the e-Lok Adalat held in the district on September 19, 2019. The aim is to settle 8,000 cases this year. The judge said that litigants need not attend the adalat. They should be represented by their advocates. If required, the litigants will be contacted through conference calls.

Advertising

Advertising