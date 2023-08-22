HamberMenu
E-cigarettes, foreign cigarettes worth ₹2.7 lakh seized, four arrested

August 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Monday raided three shops at Saibeen Complex in Lalbagh and seized e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes valued at ₹2.7 lakh. Th Barke police arrested four persons, including a woman, in this connection.

According to Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain the shops named Aamantrana, Unique World and Fantastic World – were on the basement of the complex. The foreign cigarettes which were being sold at the shops did not have any statutory warning as mandated by the government. The Union government has banned the sale of e-cigarettes.

He, in a release, gave the names of the arrested as Swathi, 26 of Gundu Rao Lane, Mannagudda; Shivakumar alias Shivu Deshakodi, 34 of Subba Rao Compound, Mannagudda; Hasan Sharief, 50, of Madani Nagar, Kuttarpadavu; and Rehamatullah, 45, of Madani Nagar at Kuttarpadavu.

Of them, two were released on station bail while two were produced before a court.

The Barke police who have registered a case under Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packing and Labelling) Rules, 2020 are investigating further.

