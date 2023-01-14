HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dying Kavoor lake gets fresh look after MSCL undertakes rejuvenation work

Spread over 8 acres, the lake had become a cesspool with the inflow of sewage and dumping of solid waste

January 14, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The rejuvenation work of Kavoor Lake, one of the largest fresh water bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, is almost complete with the expansive lakefront wearing a complete fresh look.

The rejuvenation work of Kavoor Lake, one of the largest fresh water bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, is almost complete with the expansive lakefront wearing a complete fresh look. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Smart City had to plug all the sewage inlets besides shifting the sewage line from the lake bed.

The Smart City had to plug all the sewage inlets besides shifting the sewage line from the lake bed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The MSCL took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, that involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and such other works.

The MSCL took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, that involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and such other works. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The rejuvenation work of Kavoor lake, one of the historic and largest fresh water bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, is almost complete with the expansive lakefront wearing a complete fresh look.

A source of water for agricultural activities and drinking water for the residents of surrounding areas, the lake spread across 8.32 acres gradually became a cesspool with the inflow of sewage and other waste, like any other water body in urban areas.

The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, that involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and such other works.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty who took keen interest in reviving the historic lake connected to the adjacent to Kavoor Mahalingeshwara Temple, said with most of the work getting completed, the administration plans to inaugurate the rejuvenated lake by this month-end.

MSCL General Manager (Technical) Arunprabha told The Hindu that many sewage lines as well as individual residential discharges were opening into the lake as the surrounding area was developed into a residential hub. The worse thing was a main sewage line, commissioned under the Amruth 1 project, passing through the lake bed.

The Smart City had to plug all the sewage inlets besides shifting the sewage line from the lake bed. About three piggeries in the vicinity were letting out their waste water into the lake, which now has been stopped. Loads of trash, including plastic and other waste, was removed while desilting the lake.

MSCL has also developed two Kalyanis (small ponds) within the lake, one for the Avabhrita Snana of Mahalingeshwara and another, converting an existing well inside the lake.

New facilities

An 800 m-long interlock-paved walking path on the lake bund would be a welcome relief for thousands of residents of the area who did not have a proper breathing space. Besides the walking path, Dr. Shetty said protection grills, small gardens at places, lighting and seating arrangements and such other works are in final stages, the MLA said.

Residents of the area now heave a sigh of relief as their years of fighting for the rejuvenation of the lake has borne fruit.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / environmental issues / water / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.