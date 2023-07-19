HamberMenu
DYFI urges DC to get potholes on Surathkal-B.C. Road highway stretch filled

July 19, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Democratic Youth Federation of India’s Dakshina Kannada district president B.K. Imtiyaz submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar in Wednesday on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday petitioned the Deputy Commissioner to get potholes and craters dotting the Surathkal-B.C. Road stretch of the port connectivity highway filled forthwith.

DYFI Dakshina Kannada president B.K. Imtiyaz led a delegation of members to the district office and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar.

DYFI said the road comprising NH 66 from Surathkal to Nanthoor and NH 75 from Nanthoor to B.C. Road was riddled with potholes and craters threatening the motorists.

As the National Highways Authority of India failed to undertake routine maintenance works, including clearing shoulder drains, on the stretch before the onset of monsoon, the highway poses grave threat to road users.

Even work on the proposed six-lane highway between Kulur and Bikampady, including the new bridge, has come to a halt, it said.

Tuesday’s death of a scooterist under the wheels of a truck while negotiating a crater at Panambur on NH 66 was purely due to the negligence and apathy of NHAI in maintaining the road. Proper legal action should be initiated against the officials concerned, the DYFI demanded, urging the administration to direct NHAI to pay adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

