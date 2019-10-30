DYFI to intensify protest if MRPL doesn’t reserve jobs for Karnataka residents

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will intensify its protest if the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited fails to reserve 80% of 233 non-executive posts for the residents of Karnataka, said DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a protest demonstration in front of the main gate of MRPL, Mr. Katipalla said residents of the region, who have given their land and parted with their resources, are entitled to jobs in MRPL. The Union and the State governments, which have promised jobs for the locals before permitting these industries to set up their units, should ensure that they act accordingly.

Accusing companies, namely MRPL, KIOCL and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, of failing to create jobs for the locals, Mr. Katipalla said the available jobs in these industries were being given to those from other parts of the country. Unemployed youths of the region are being forced into illegal activities, he said.

Activist Dinesh Hegde Ullepady said residents of the region were facing the brunt of the pollution caused by the industries. The residents have every right to jobs in these industries. DYFI activists B.K. Imtiyaz and Santosh Bajal also spoke.

MRPL has maintained that it cannot do anything in this issue in the absence of a specific law by the State government directing industries to give preference to residents of the State. Following an opinion by the Solicitor-General of India, the MRPL, like other Central PSUs, has opted for all-India recruitment, MRPL said.

MRPL reportedly did not respond to a notice issued by the Kannada Development Authority directing it to issue a corrigendum to the recruitment notification reserving the posts of non-executives to the residents of Karnataka.