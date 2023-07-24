HamberMenu
DYFI threatens series of protests if potholes on highways are not filled up

July 24, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of DYFI staging a protest demonstration at Baikampady Junction in Mangaluru on Monday against the potholes on the National Highway between BC Road to Surathkal.

Members of DYFI staging a protest demonstration at Baikampady Junction in Mangaluru on Monday against the potholes on the National Highway between BC Road to Surathkal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said on Monday, that it will launch a series of protests by blocking traffic on Mangaluru-Udupi and Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highways if the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) did not fill up potholes on the two highways between Surathkal and B.C. Road.

Speaking at a protest at Baikampady Circle on the National Highway 66, B.K. Imtiyaz, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the DYFI, said that the NHAI should also resume the construction of Kulur bridge work on the NH 66. He said that the potholes on the B.C. Road – Surathkal stretch have emerged as death traps for the motorists, especially to two-wheeler drivers. Though the NHAI has reserved funds for repairing the highways, the potholes have not been filled up.

A 69-year motorist named Titus Ferrao died on the spot in Panambur on July 18 when he slowed down his scooter to negotiate a crater and was hit by a lorry that was trailing his vehicle, he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz alleged that the Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and the MLA of Mangaluru City North Y. Bharat Shetty are not bothered to ensure that the Kuluru bridge work resumed.

Mr. Imtiyaz said that the highway stretch between B.C. Road and Surathkal did not even have proper stormwater drains.

