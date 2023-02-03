ADVERTISEMENT

DYFI seeks reinvestigation into the murder of Mohammed Fazil

February 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

President of DK unit B.K. Imtiyaz says that police should arrest VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell immediately as he, while addressing the Shourya Yatre in Tumakuru on Saturday last, had stated that ‘Hindu youths’ had killed Fazil in retaliation

The Hindu Bureau

Members of DYFI staging a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha, in Mangaluru on Friday, February 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in the city on Friday, February 3, seeking reinvestigation into the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, 2022, in the wake of a recent statement by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell that it was to avenge the killing of BJP leader Praveen Nettar in Bellare on July 26 last.

Addressing the protestors, president of its Dakshina Kannada unit B.K. Imtiyaz said that police should arrest Mr. Pumpwell immediately as he, (Mr. Pumpwell) while addressing the Shourya Yatre in Tumakuru on Saturday last, had stated that “Hindu youths” had killed Fazil in retaliation. There is a need to probe into the role of Mr. Pumpwell in the murder case, he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz said that no civil society will endorse the statement of Mr. Pumpwell. His statement amounted to a call for genocide, the DYFI leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that Mr. Pumpwell’s statement is the one which will likely to create unrest in the society.

The Bajrang Dal will never speaks on unemployment, health and education issues and life security issues and speaks only on communal issues. The DYFI opposed it, he said.

The district secretary Santosh Bajal said that Mr. Pumpwell is tarnishing the image of Hindu society by making such statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US