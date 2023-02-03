DYFI seeks reinvestigation into the murder of Mohammed Fazil

February 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in the city on Friday, February 3, seeking reinvestigation into the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, 2022, in the wake of a recent statement by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell that it was to avenge the killing of BJP leader Praveen Nettar in Bellare on July 26 last.

Addressing the protestors, president of its Dakshina Kannada unit B.K. Imtiyaz said that police should arrest Mr. Pumpwell immediately as he, (Mr. Pumpwell) while addressing the Shourya Yatre in Tumakuru on Saturday last, had stated that “Hindu youths” had killed Fazil in retaliation. There is a need to probe into the role of Mr. Pumpwell in the murder case, he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz said that no civil society will endorse the statement of Mr. Pumpwell. His statement amounted to a call for genocide, the DYFI leader said.

He said that Mr. Pumpwell’s statement is the one which will likely to create unrest in the society.

The Bajrang Dal will never speaks on unemployment, health and education issues and life security issues and speaks only on communal issues. The DYFI opposed it, he said.

The district secretary Santosh Bajal said that Mr. Pumpwell is tarnishing the image of Hindu society by making such statements.