DYFI objects to COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka

MANGALURU

06 January 2022 07:20 IST

The outfit asks government to immediately withdraw the restrictions — night curfew and weekend curfew.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday took serious objections to fresh health restrictions in the guise of containing the Omicron variant of COVID-19 saying that they were impractical and anti-working class people.

In a statement here, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla and secretary Basavaraj Poojari asked the government to immediately withdraw the restrictions — night curfew and weekend curfew. The organisation has also asked its units to hold demonstrations protesting the illogical restrictions, they said.

At a time when people are yet to recover from COVID-19 second wave lockdown blow, imposing fresh restrictions not only demonstrates that the government is anti-people and insensitive. People who lost jobs and earnings due to successive lockdowns are still struggling to recoup from the onslaught, it noted.

The government has done little to alleviate the sufferings of lockdown victims while people are upset over what is said 40% commission in government tenders, bitcoin scam, charges of corruption, increasing unemployment and other failures of the government, DYFI said. Just as protests against the government were gaining support, it has conceived the restrictions to distract people’s attention.

As technical experts have suggested that the new variant will have very minimum impact and that vaccination coverage in the State is satisfactory, imposition of fresh restrictions is unnecessary, it said.