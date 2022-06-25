DYFI demands proper compensation for contract worker’s death in MRPL

Company says the work was being executed by a contractor; matter under investigation

Company says the work was being executed by a contractor; matter under investigation

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has demanded an impartial probe into the unnatural death of local contract worker one Keshav Kotian while on duty with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., and sought a compensation of ₹1 crore to his family.

In a statement here, DYFI State President Muneer Katpalla alleged Kotian’s death on June 22 was due to MRPL’s negligence wherein he was hit by heavy object of a crane during work. Besides paying ₹1 crore compensation, the company should also offer a permanent job to a member of Kotian’s family, he demanded.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police on Friday, June 24, said one Keshav (47) working along with one Sunil near MRPL Workshop in Kuthethur village was injured after being hit by the counterweight of a crane on June 22. He died on the way to the hospital, police said adding Surathkal police have registered a case.

Mr. Katipalla alleged that the company was concealing the actual fact leading to Kotian’s death and appears to be shirking from the responsibility of paying the compensation. Instead of getting complaint registered against officials of MRPL concerned, it has got the complaint registered against the private crane operator. He alleged the company was attempting to hush up the case.

Instead of declaring compensation, MRPL was saying family of the deceased would get compensation under the Workmen’s Compensation Act, which would be a meager amount. Mr. Katipalla alleged that the company employs local people on cheap wages and there was considerable difference between contract workers and permanent workers. Though Kotian had put in 22 years of service, his job was not regularised. The company had paid nearly ₹2.5 crore compensation to the family of a permanent worker who recently died at the workplace, he said.

When contacted, MRPL spokesperson told The Hindu the matter is under investigation at present. The work was being executed by a contractor and no MRPL person was involved in it.