DYFI condemns curfew

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has condemned the two-week-long curfew imposed by the State government.

DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said in a release here on Monday that instead, the government should take tough safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The government should take alternative safety measures by increasing medical facilities.

It should have taken adequate precautionary measures such as supply of enough oxygen and arranging for more beds in hospitals. It has now imposed curfew to cover up its lapses in taking precautionary measures in advance. The government has imposed the curfew as in an anarchy, the DYFI said.

Mr. Katipalla said that the government’s irresponsibility and laziness have resulted in the spike in COVID-19 cases. It did not take suggestions given by experts seriously. The government did not learn lessons from the spread of COVID-19 last year.

The DYFI said that the mafia of pharmaceutical companies and private hospitals are exploiting COVID-19 patients. It is due to the irresponsibility of the government.

The government should control private hospitals and it should take steps to provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients. It should take immediate steps for the supply of oxygen and arrange for beds in hospitals.

Mr. Katipalla said that the curfew will only increase unemployment and economic instability. The life of the common people will be in jeopardy. It will push small traders and workers in the unorganised sector into deprivations.