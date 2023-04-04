DYFI cadres force open bridge of Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge

April 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Cadres of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Tuesday forced open the 520m bridge, part of the Harekala-Adyar bridge-cum-vented dam, for vehicular traffic incensed with the delay in its opening.

Led by district DYFI president B.K. Imtiyaz, the cadres removed the gates installed on either side of the bridge in the morning and allowed vehicular movement. Mr. Imtiyaz said though the bridge part was complete four months ago, the authorities concerned did not allow vehicular movement for reasons best known to them.

He said keeping a public facility idle even after it was ready was not a prudent decision by the district administration. The approach roads too were completed about a month ago and people have waited for long for utilising the facility, he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz cautioned the authorities not to venture into closing the gate and said in such an event, DYFI would launch a massive agitation. The administration should not trouble people in the guise of election code of conduct, he said, adding the DYFI has already communicated its decision to the Deputy Commissioner.

The vented dam-cum-bridge besides supplying drinking water to parts of Mangaluru (Ullal) Assembly constituency and irrigating adjacent lands, also connects Harekala and surrounding villages with Adyar on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75.

It drastically reduces the road distance between the two places as otherwise people had to take a detour via Thokkottu and NH 66 to reach Mangaluru.