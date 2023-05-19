DYFI blames Mangaluru City Corporation for enhanced water scarcity in city

May 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Democratic Youth Federation of India on Friday, May 19, said the Mangaluru City Corporation has failed miserably to address the drinking water issue in the city, despite implementing many projects, resulting in severe water scarcity.

DYFI District president B.K. Imtiyaz, in a statement here, said that the city has been facing unprecedented water scarcity this year compared to the last six years. The water supplied every day was insufficient even for half of the city population. Consequently, apartment complexes, hotels, educational institutions, lodges, marriage halls, commercial complexes etc., have been sourcing water through tankers, which also has become scarce these days.

Consumption of untreated water supplied through tankers has been causing several water-related diseases among the residents, Mr. Imtiyaz regretted, including diarrhea, skin infection etc. The problem was more pronounced in student hostels despite the inmates consuming water purified through purifiers.

The problems were solely because of the inaction of the City Corporation that did not consider the issue seriously despite the water, used for drinking and bathing, being polluted, Mr. Imtiyaz said.

He demanded MCC to immediately get water supplied from other sources tested and also check storage tanks by designated teams. Action should be initiated against water tank operators if the tankers were not maintained properly. The corporation should also strengthen the water supply system, he said. If the Corporation fails to address the issue, DYFI would be forced to launch protest against the civic body, Mr. Imtiyaz warned.