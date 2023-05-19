HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DYFI blames Mangaluru City Corporation for enhanced water scarcity in city

The water supplied every day is insufficient even for half of the city population. Consequently, apartment complexes, hotels, educational institutions, lodges, marriage halls, commercial complexes etc., have been sourcing water through tankers, says DYFI District president B.K. Imtiyaz

May 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Democratic Youth Federation of India on Friday, May 19, said the Mangaluru City Corporation has failed miserably to address the drinking water issue in the city, despite implementing many projects, resulting in severe water scarcity.

DYFI District president B.K. Imtiyaz, in a statement here, said that the city has been facing unprecedented water scarcity this year compared to the last six years. The water supplied every day was insufficient even for half of the city population. Consequently, apartment complexes, hotels, educational institutions, lodges, marriage halls, commercial complexes etc., have been sourcing water through tankers, which also has become scarce these days.

Consumption of untreated water supplied through tankers has been causing several water-related diseases among the residents, Mr. Imtiyaz regretted, including diarrhea, skin infection etc. The problem was more pronounced in student hostels despite the inmates consuming water purified through purifiers.

The problems were solely because of the inaction of the City Corporation that did not consider the issue seriously despite the water, used for drinking and bathing, being polluted, Mr. Imtiyaz said.

He demanded MCC to immediately get water supplied from other sources tested and also check storage tanks by designated teams. Action should be initiated against water tank operators if the tankers were not maintained properly. The corporation should also strengthen the water supply system, he said. If the Corporation fails to address the issue, DYFI would be forced to launch protest against the civic body, Mr. Imtiyaz warned.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.