DYFI, ABVP oppose move to divert 40 acres of land near Puttur for seafood park

Puttur MLA justifies move saying the park will create job opportunities

Sanjeeva Matandoor, Puttur MLA, said on Sunday that there is no point in continuing to reserve 40 acres of land, under the jurisdiction of the Bannur Gram Panchayat near Puttur Town, for a government medical college which is yet to be approved.

Speaking to The Hindu on opposition to the move to divert the same land for a proposed seafood park, the MLA said that the chances of the government approving the college are remote as Dakshina Kannada has eight private medical colleges.

Enquiries by him have revealed that the government is unlikely to sanction the government medical college now.

The MLA said that if the seafood park came up on the same land it would create many employment opportunities.

The Union government is ready to sanction ₹50 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for setting up the park.

Sources in the medical fraternity told The Hindu that one more private medical college is in the offing in Mangaluru.

Notwithstanding it, sources said the government can sanction a government medical college to the district. There is no such blanket ban on opening a government medical college even if the district had many private medical colleges.

It needs conviction and effort to get a government medical college. No one is serious to get a government medical college to Dakshina Kannada, according to sources.

Referring to Bengaluru, the sources said it had many private medical colleges and also a government medical college.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have opposed the move to divert the land.

State president of the DYFI Muneer Katipalla said in a release that if the move is not dropped the DYFI will launch an agitation. It appears there is a conspiracy in diverting the land, he said.

The district needs a government medical college and the government should strengthen all its medical establishments. The government can identify separate land for the seafood park, Mr. Katipalla said.

An ABVP delegation met the MLA in Puttur on Saturday and submitted a memorandum urging him not to divert the land.

The opposition to the diversion of the land grew after the Bannur Gram Panchayat issued a public notice on November 11 inviting objections within a week for diverting the land.