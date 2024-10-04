Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru to release Shakambari Devine compost after Dasara

After the end of Dasra festivities, Durgaparameshwari Temple at Kateel near Mangaluru will release “Shakambari divine compost” which is prepared by processing wet waste, including plantain leaves, leftover food, etc., generated at the temple.

The Shakambari organic compost will be available in 5 kg bag. Each bag will be priced at ₹20.

For cleaning mechanism

“The proceeds of this sale will be used for strengthing the cleaning mechanism in the temple. It will also be used for care of cattle at the temple’s Go shaala,” Harinaryanada Asranna, the hereditary priest of the temple, told The Hindu.

The Kateel temple is among the few ‘A’ grade (high-income) government-controlled temples, which generate compost by processing wet waste. It has stopped the use of plastic carry bags and instead uses biodegradable plastic carry bags for prasada, the priest said.

Two years ago, the temple assigned Mangala Resources Management Cente the task of processing the wet and dry waste generated at the temple. On an average, the temple generates about 500 kg of wet waste and 200 kg of dry waste per day.

Compost plant

Managing Director of Mangala Resources Dilraj Alva said the hermi compost plant on the temple premises is processing about 15 tonnes of wet waste per month of which about 2,500 kg of organic compost gets produced. This compost was being used for the 5-acre farm of the temple. With the temple making use of cow dung for the farm, the Centre proposed selling the compost for a nominal price and the temple management agreed.

Mr. Alva said the compost was tested and it was found with 5% NPK as against minimum of 1.5% NPK. “This is a good compost. We decided to name it after Shakambari, the Devi avatar symbolizing vegetables,” the hereditary priest said.