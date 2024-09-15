Duo convicted for murdering 37-year-old woman

A Mangaluru court has convicted a 35-year-old man from Valencia and his wife for murdering a 37-year-old woman and disposing of the latter’s body parts at different parts of the city after chopping it.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy, convicted Jhonas Samson alias Jhonas Joilin Samson and his wife Victoria Mathias for murdering 37-year-old Srimati Shetty in the former’s house in Sooterpet 9th Cross Road on May 11, 2019.

According to the chargesheet, Srimati Shetty ran the Polali electrical shop in Attavar in Mangaluru and was also into “Kuri” Chit fund business. Samson had not paid some monthly installments of the chit fund. Ms. Shetty went to the former’s house in her scooter on May 11, 2019, to get the amount. After a heated exchange of words, Samson hit Ms. Shetty with a heavy stick that turned the latter unconscious. Samson quickly drove Ms. Shetty’s scooter and abandoned it in Naguri.

Samson and his wife chopped the body into pieces and placed them in different packets. They disposed of these packets near a petrol bunk, a few metres away from KPT junction, near the compound wall of SC/ST hostel in Paduva, and at a corner on Vaman Nayak Road, near Koti Chennayya Circle.

Police Inspector M. Mahesh arrested Samson and his wife and also Raju, to whom the couple had sold gold ornaments that Ms. Shetty was wearing.

Prosecutor Judith O.M. Crasta examined 48 witnesses The Judge convicted Samson and Victoria Mathias for the offences punishable under Sections 302, 392, 201 of Indian Penal Code(IPC). The Judge acquitted Raju of the offence under Section 212 of IPC. The Judge posted the case to September 17 for hearing on sentence.