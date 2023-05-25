HamberMenu
Dubai-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit at Mangaluru International Airport, aborts take-off

Flight 6E 1467 — IXE-DXB — suffered a bird hit as it entered the runway from the taxiway

May 25, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a flight taking off from Mangaluru International Airport.

A file photo of a flight taking off from Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight aborted take-off after the aircraft was hit by a bird at Mangaluru International Airport at 8.25 a.m. on May 25.

According to a communique from a spokesperson of the airport, flight 6E 1467 — IXE-DXB — suffered a bird hit as it entered the runway from the taxiway. “The pilot informed the ATC, and returned to the apron at 8.30 a.m. The 160 passengers on the flight were deplaned, and the aircraft was declared ‘aircraft on ground’ for a thorough engineering inspection. The passengers were later accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 a.m. IndiGo has made alternative travel arrangements for the 165 passengers who were scheduled to fly to Bengaluru on flight 6E 5347 (scheduled departure at 9.10 a.m.).”

