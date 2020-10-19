Drugs worth ₹ 73.39 lakh seized in three cases

In a joint operation, the Udupi Police, in association with Internal Security Division of the State Police, Drugs Controller and Revenue officials, have seized drugs worth ₹ 73.39 lakh in three cases.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana said that four persons have been arrested in this connection. While one accused was from outside the State, the others were local residents.

He did not reveal the names of the arrested persons as further investigation is on.

He told reporters here on Saturday that three specialised teams headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra carried out the three operations.

The technical, execution and investigation teams operated as per the operational brief and this has yielded the desired result. The police seized 1,019 MDMA tablets weighing 540 grams worth ₹ 30.57 lakh, 1,000 LSD stamps worth ₹ 30 lakh, 30 grams of brown sugar worth ₹ 3 lakh and 131 grams of superior quality hydro weed valued at ₹ 9.82 lakh

The Superintendent of Police said that the police were acting not just against drug peddlers but also against those consuming and transporting it.

The police have so far registered 209 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act this year, which is highest in the last five years.

It is the first time they have seized such huge quantity of synthetic drugs, he said.