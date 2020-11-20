Mangaluru

Drugs seized in raid in Manipal

In continuing action against sale and consumption of illegal drugs in Manipal, a special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra on Thursday seized 462 MDMA tablets and 15 grams of hydro cannabis. This is the fifth raid by the special team so far in the last two months.

The police said that the special team acted on a tip-off and raided a place where the narcotic drugs had been stocked. The total value of seized narcotic drugs was put at ₹ 15 lakh.

The raiding team comprised Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat S. Reddy, Police Inspector Manjunath M. Gowda, Udupi Assistant Drug Controller Nagaraj, Shankar and Pradeep Kumar from the Education Department and personnel from Manipal Police Station.

