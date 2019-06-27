Drug trade is narco-terrorism, says forensic medical expert

After conventional acts of terror, it is narco-terrorism that is happening in many parts of the country which is sandwiched between the “Golden Triangle” and the “Golden Crescent” of international drug trade, Mahabalesh Shetty, Head of the Department, Forensic Medicine, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, has said.

Speaking at the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking programme organised by the police here on Wednesday, Dr. Shetty said that with $ 800 billion annual turnover, drug trade stands second in terms of world’s GDP, next to arms trade and higher than petroleum products. He said that the act of extreme wickedness behind the push for drugs trade to weaken the country cannot be ruled out.

Though there is the popular perception that Punjab is the most affected by drug abuse, it is Kerala that witnesses 14 suicidal deaths per million population due to drug abuse followed by Maharashtra. Dr. Shetty said that the exact extent of drug push could be seen in the Kashmir Valley where enemies have been pumping huge resources to expand the drug business. Quoting an eminent psychiatrist in the Kashmir Valley, he said that over 85,000 youngsters, including 15,000 girls, were addicted to drugs there.

Gateway drugs

Dr. Shetty said that if narcotic drug addiction has to reduce, the government should first curb gateway drugs — tobacco, alcohol and whitner. Youngsters initially try these substances and graduate to use narcotic substances. The government should hike excise duty on tobacco products to at least 70 % as suggested by the United Nations, he said.

Channelise energy

Inaugurating the programme, Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil urged youngsters to channelise their enormous energy in the right direction — extra curricular activities, including marathon, trekking and cycling. He said that they were in an age where the tendency to experiment was high, from riding a two-wheeler being underage to trying drug consumption. However, youngsters were unaware that by doing so they would have lost their entire lives for temporary happiness.

A month-long awareness campaign would be taken up against drug abuse among various stakeholders in the city besides launching a crackdown against drug dealers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya, Anant Prabhu from Vikas PU College and others were present.

Students from Roshni Nilaya School of Social Service enacted a skit depicting the ill effects of drug abuse.