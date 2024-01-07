Drug menace: Demand for Mangaluru police to facilitate treatment of addicts at de-addiction centres

January 07, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

As Mangaluru city police continue to book cases against drug consumers and catch drug peddlers, a demand has been made for police to facilitate treatment of consumers at drug de-addiction centres.

Section 64A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act provides immunity from prosecution for an addict charged with consumption of drugs or for possessing small quantities of drugs if he or she undergoes medical treatment for de-addiction at a hospital, or an institution maintained or recognised by the government or a local authority.

Forensic expert Mahabaleshwar Shetty, who is involved in anti-drugs awareness campaigns in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State, told The Hindu that a large section of parents of the addicts are unaware of the district having de-addiction facilities. “Addiction to drugs is a psychological problem and addicts need proper support. Police should facilitate access to these facilities,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said an average of 60 persons per month visit the drug de-addiction centres at two private medical college hospitals in the city. “Most of them are from other parts of the State. It will be good if city police make parents aware of the de-addiction facilities existing in the city,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada District Nodal Officer for Mental Health, C.M. Sudarshan, said there are 22 drug de-addiction centres in Mangaluru. Counselling facilities for drug addicts are available at the Government Wenlock Hospital, four taluk hospitals, and at community health centres in Ullal, Kadaba, and Mulky. As many as 300 teachers in government and private educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada have been trained to function as counsellors. “There is still inhibition in using de-addiction facilities,” Dr. Sudarshan said.

A city police officer said due to lack of response from addicts, the city police had to stop the facility of providing counselling support, launched last year, at the police stations.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said he is yet to decide on police facilitating treatment of drug addicts at the de-addiction centres. The city police opening anti-drugs squad each in Central, South, and North subdivisions in November 2023 is paying dividends as these squads are taking effective action against those supplying drugs, he said.