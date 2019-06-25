Drug abuse: MAHE to host programme tomorrow

Centre for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Interact Building, KMC, here at 2.30 p.m. on June 26. Krishnakant, Assistant Superintendent of Police, will be the chief guest.

G. Shreekumar Menon, Head of the Centre said here on Monday that the programme will be held in association with Canara Bank, Rotary Club Manipal-Udupi, The Hindu, Mangalore Today, and News Karnataka.

Two MoUs will be signed with Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO), Mumbai, for cooperation in the field of medical cannabis, and another with Hyderabad-based Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) for strategic studies relating to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

Vinod Nayak, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, said that a ‘ready reckoner of narcotics and psychotropic substances’ will be released by the Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), H. Vinod Bhat.

A serial on narcotics produced by News Karnataka to focus on the multi-dimensional threat to public health and security due to illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs will be released on the occasion.