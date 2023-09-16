September 16, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

While claiming that he does not believe in superstition, senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi suggested that prevalence of drought conditions whenever Congress is in power in Karnataka might be the kalguna (luck) of the party.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on September 16 about preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Ravi said Karnataka experienced drought when the Congress was in power during 1999-2004, 2013-18 and under the present government.

Despite the Congress winning a record number of seats in the Assembly elections, the party and the government are in ‘complete confusion’. Leaders are trying to destabilise each other.

While MLC B.K. Hariprasad indirectly taunted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by saying everything cannot be hidden under a dhoti (garment wrapped around the waist and legs), and was considered to be at the behest of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, political experts say Minister K.N. Rajanna’s statement on the need for three Deputy CMs was made at Mr. Siddaramaiah’s behest against Mr. Shivakumar. Thus, everyone is trying to pull each other’s leg despite the party having a majority, he said.

Policy, allegiance, leadership

Stating that the BJP has clear policy of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, allegiance to the country and leadership of Narendra Modi, he said the INDIA alliance led by the Congress has none of them.

Mr. Ravi claimed INDIA was formed by parties to promote their families while it does not hesitate to join hands with communal forces for votes. Its sole aim is to ‘tarnish Indian culture and eradicate Sanatana Dharma’.

Money for ticket fraud

Asked about Chaitra Kundapura’s reported statement that more skeletons may tumble out if the cash-for-assembly-election-ticket issue was thoroughly probed, Mr. Ravi said the party wants a thorough probe

He stated that BJP never indulged in distributing election tickets for money, and none of its elected representatives came through such a method.