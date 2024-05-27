DRM Chaturvedi conducts inspection of railway stations, RuB work at Mahakalipadpu

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi recently undertook a three-day inspection of various stations and civil works being undertaken in the division, including the twin railway underbridge near Netravathi cabin at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru.

The stations that were inspected included Vadakara, Mahe, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, and Kasaragod. During the inspection, Mr. Chaturvedi undertook a review of the advancement of the ongoing twin RuB project situated between Netravathi and Mangaluru Central.

An official release here said the principal aim of this inspection was to expedite the work in progress and to ensure that the highest standards of quality were being adhered to throughout the redevelopment process.

Additionally, Mr. Chaturvedi conducted safety inspections at these stations to ensure the utmost safety measures were in place.

Branch officials of the Palakkad division accompanied him during his tour. He also inspected Nileshwar and Kanhangad stations as part of the routine DRM inspection of stations thereby underscoring Railway’s commitment to enhance the infrastructure, improve passenger experience, and address any potential impediments in the construction process, the release said.