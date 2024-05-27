GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DRM Chaturvedi conducts inspection of railway stations, RuB work at Mahakalipadpu

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi during an inspection of THE RuB work near Netravathi Cabin, Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru.

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi during an inspection of THE RuB work near Netravathi Cabin, Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi recently undertook a three-day inspection of various stations and civil works being undertaken in the division, including the twin railway underbridge near Netravathi cabin at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru.

The stations that were inspected included Vadakara, Mahe, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, and Kasaragod. During the inspection, Mr. Chaturvedi undertook a review of the advancement of the ongoing twin RuB project situated between Netravathi and Mangaluru Central.

An official release here said the principal aim of this inspection was to expedite the work in progress and to ensure that the highest standards of quality were being adhered to throughout the redevelopment process.

Additionally, Mr. Chaturvedi conducted safety inspections at these stations to ensure the utmost safety measures were in place.

Branch officials of the Palakkad division accompanied him during his tour. He also inspected Nileshwar and Kanhangad stations as part of the routine DRM inspection of stations thereby underscoring Railway’s commitment to enhance the infrastructure, improve passenger experience, and address any potential impediments in the construction process, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.