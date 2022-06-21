Drizzles push Yoga day celebrations indoor across twin districts

Sessions as per protocol laid down by the Union government organised at different places starting at 5.30 a.m.

Yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady leading the session to mark International Yoga Day at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Officials of the district administration along with general public performing yoga at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Drizzles forced many organisers of International Yoga Day celebrations to hold their programmes indoor across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday.

The yoga sessions as per the protocol laid down by the Union government were held at different places starting at 5.30 a.m. As per the directions of the State government, each school, which follow State syllabi, held 90-minute-long yoga sessions in the twin districts. The schools remained closed in the afternoon.

The district-level programme in Dakshina Kannada was held at the mini hall of the Town Hall in Mangaluru.

It was conducted by senior Yoga practitioner and teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady.

Among those who participated in the programme included Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who came to the venue at 8 a.m., after attending Yoga day programmes at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre and of the BJP on the Kadri Manjunatha Temple premises.

Among others who joined Mr. Kamath included Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar and District AYUSH Officer Mohammed Iqbal.

Students from different private and government colleges, Home Guards, police personnel and National Disaster Response Force personnel attended the event.

After doing some standing and sitting yoga postures as per the protocol, the participants were asked to do some breathing exercises. The hour-long session ended with a prayer.

Similar district-level programmes were held at the Udupi Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana. There the yoga session was conducted by Yoga teacher Biradar.

Among those who attended the programme included Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa and District Ayush Officer Satish Acharya.