Drivers of fish lorries threaten stir on Dec. 12

Dakke Meenu Lorry Chalakara Sangha, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), will stage a round-the-clock strike from midnight on December 12 demanding a suitable place for discharging waste water from fish transporting lorries.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Vasantha Achary, vice-president, Dakshina Kannada unit of CITU, said that over 1,000 lorries that transport edible fish in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada will participate in the strike.

He said that the sangha has been making this demand with the respective district administrations since 2013. But the district administrations have not made any suitable arrangements for it. Instead, many such lorries are being fined for spilling waste water while transporting fish.

“Each one of these lorries that transport edible grade fish contain a 400-litre capacity waste water tank that needs to be emptied somewhere during the journey without causing any problem to other road users and to the local environment,” Mr. Achary said.

He said that the ice added to keep the fish catch fresh melts during transportation and starts overflowing from the tank. The Kerala government has permitted these lorries to discharge water in drains at roadside fish markets. The district administrations in Karnataka should come out with solutions for ending this issue.

Mr. Achary said that in some cases the road users who are angry with the overflowing tank water resort to assaulting the lorry drivers. When police book cases against such drivers, they are forced to attend courts to get their vehicles released.

The sangha will resort to an indefinite strike if the district administrations did not come out with a solution to the issue, he said.