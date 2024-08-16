GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drivers of autorickshaw unions protest against permitting e-autorickshaws to operate across Dakshina Kannada

CITU State vice-president Vasancha Achari says that the city has 115 autorickshaw parking stands against 375 which existed earlier. Many stands were removed for road widening projects. If more e-auto rickshaws were added there will be parking issues

Updated - August 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers of autorickshaw unions affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in the city on Friday, August 16, against the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan who is the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority permitting electrical autorickshaws to operate across the district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dakshina Kannada president of the Federation of Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Sunil Kumar Bajal claimed that the Union government’s policy has made a person to purchase many e-auto rickshaws. It has affected the lives of drivers operating other fuel-based autorickshaws. The Deputy Commissioner should withdraw his order. If not, autorickshaw drivers will lay siege to the office of Deputy Commissioner and will call for auto rickshaw bandh.

The CITU State vice-president Vasancha Achari said that the city has 115 autorickshaw parking stands against 375 which existed earlier. Many stands were removed for road widening projects. If more e-auto rickshaws were added there will be parking issues.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.