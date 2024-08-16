Drivers of autorickshaw unions protest against permitting e-autorickshaws to operate across Dakshina Kannada

Drivers of autorickshaw unions affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in the city on Friday, August 16, against the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan who is the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority permitting electrical autorickshaws to operate across the district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dakshina Kannada president of the Federation of Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union Sunil Kumar Bajal claimed that the Union government’s policy has made a person to purchase many e-auto rickshaws. It has affected the lives of drivers operating other fuel-based autorickshaws. The Deputy Commissioner should withdraw his order. If not, autorickshaw drivers will lay siege to the office of Deputy Commissioner and will call for auto rickshaw bandh.

The CITU State vice-president Vasancha Achari said that the city has 115 autorickshaw parking stands against 375 which existed earlier. Many stands were removed for road widening projects. If more e-auto rickshaws were added there will be parking issues.