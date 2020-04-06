Driver of car sporting ‘The Hindu’ sticker arrested

The police have arrested a person from Bengaluru for driving a four-wheeler in the city misusing the name of media by projecting that the car belonged to The Hindu.

The Kankanady Police gave the name of the arrested driver as Hussain Ali (58) of Grape Garden, House No 116, Ground Floor, North Street, Neelasandra in Bengaluru.

The driver had pasted stickers on the front and rear windshields of the car containing the logo and the name of “The Hindu”, with “Press” and “Urgent” written on them.

A police release said here on Monday that the car was being driven suspiciously in violation of the prohibitory orders during lockdown. The police checked and did not find any person belonging to media onboard.

Later, they arrested Ali for misuse of the press sticker. He was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated), 270 (malignantly doing any act that is likely to spread infection) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and produced him before the jurisdictional magistrate.