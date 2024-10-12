Driver dies as private bus falls into Addahole river in Dakshina Kannada

The driver of a private bus died after the vehicle fell into Addahole river, off the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway, at Lavathadka in Kadaba police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the name of the deceased as Bharath, 28. The bus was on its way from Bengaluru to Kukke Subrahmanya via Shivamooga and Gokarna when the incident took place.

The Kadaba police said Bharath and his co-driver dropped passengers at Gokarna on Thursday. On Friday, they were heading to Kukke Subhmanya. The co-driver drove the empty bus till Udupi and from there, Bharath began driving towards Kukke Subrahmanya.

Around midnight, Bharath lost control over the vehicle and hit an electricity pole before the bus fell into the river. With power getting disrupted, residents complained to Mescom. While checking the power supply line, Mescom personnel noticed the bus and informed the police.

The police came there around 2 a.m. on Saturday and recovered Bharath’s body from the river. Bharath’s co-driver escaped unhurt, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.