Drive to remove encroachments to resume in city tomorrow

City corporation and police will jointly re-launch the efforts, says Mayor

Mangaluru City Corporation and the police will jointly re-launch the drive to remove encroachments from pavements in the city on Thursday, Mayor Divakar said here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with councillors and police on traffic issues, Mr. Divakar said that teams have been formed for the city and for Surathkal to remove the encroachments. “Street vendors cannot operate on the footpath, which is meant for pedestrians to move freely,” Mr. Divakar said and added that he or other councillors will not interfere when the encroachments are removed.

Responding to the demand by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonker for having a dedicated team of corporation officials for clearing encroachments, corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that a dedicated team of officials have been formed for the city and Surathkal and they will be coordinating with the police in the footpath clearance drive.

On the demand for review of no-parking zones notified and the need for more road sign boards, Mr. Gaonker said that a committee comprising police and corporation officials have been formed to review the 54 notified no-parking zones. “We initially notified 61 no-parking zones and revised it to bring it down to 54. If problems are found in any of the 54 no-parking zones, we are ready to further modify our orders,” he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that following the review, the corporation will install necessary road signages and make appropriate road markings.

Mr. Sridhar said that work of laying road humps in a scientific way has already began. The corporation will take suggestions from experts from the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka and other academic institutions about road works.

Councillor Naveen R. D’Souza said that despite widening the stretch between Kankanady Circle and Falnir, it is not of much use as many street vendors are operating on the stretch whose customers park on both sides of the road. Another councillor pointed out at street vendors selling vegetables and fish on the the Airport Road.

Pointing out problems caused to motorists because of the barricades placed on the median between Nanthoor Junction and KPT Junction by the National Highways Authority of India, councillors Bhaskar Moily and Vinayraj said that motorists approaching the KPT Junction from Bondel find it difficult to see vehicles coming from Nanthoor Junction. Councillor T. Praveen Chandra Alva blamed the NHAI for not consulting either the traffic police or the corporation before erecting the barricades.

Mentioning about the erratic ways in which city bus drivers drive, councillor Sudhir Shetty Kannur said that three operators on the route leading to Veeranagar and Faizal Nagar stop operating buses at 7.30 p.m., which is causing hardship to regular commuters. Councillor Kiran Kumar expressed the need to shift the bus stop at Kodical Cross to a nearby petrol station. Councillor M. Shashidhar Hegde said that traffic problems in the city should be resolved in a scientific manner.