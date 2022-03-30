Drive to evict street vendors to resume today

The Town Vending Committee which met under the chairmanship of Mayor Premananda Shetty here on Monday decided to re-launch on Wednesday the drive to evict unauthorised street vendors in the city.

It decided to resume the first level of eviction drive around Nehru Maidan Road, Government Lady Goschen Hospital, State Bank of India and the Service Bus Stand area in Hampankatta.

Under the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules 2014, encroachers apart from the ones trading will be evicted during inspection drives. The inspection squad will include officials from the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Police Department, Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release here on Monday.

Cooking gas used by food vendors that has the potential to harm the lives of the public will be seized. To protect the interests and livelihood of poor street vendors, the corporation and the Police Department will conduct the clearance drive. The area for street vending that has been identified under a survey will be declared on the occasion, the release said.

The Mayor said that the elected members of the Street Vendors Committee must cooperate completely during the clearance drive.

The meeting decided that under the Union Government’s PM SVANidhi scheme, if the street vendors have not been sanctioned a loan from a particular bank, they can be directed to a different bank. The details of pending loans in CIBL (Credit Information Bureau India Ltd.) score needn’t be taken into consideration for any of the government schemes. All the applications under PM SVANidhi scheme must be taken into consideration in light of this. It was decided that this will be conveyed to the lead bank manager.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, Mr. Sridhar and others attended the meeting.